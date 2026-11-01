From silent cinema to 1970s New York: Astana Opera unveils new romantic ballet

The world premiere was scheduled for October 31 and November 1, featuring original music by composer Alexey Kestner, choreography by Kirill Radev, and costumes designed by fashion designer Igor Chapurin.

The two-act production tells an unconventional love story between Charlie, a kindhearted homeless man living in New York’s Central Park, and Irene, a young woman from a wealthy and influential family.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Their romance faces opposition from Irene's father, who disapproves of their relationship. However, an unexpected encounter with a mysterious postman changes Charlie’s life when he receives a letter revealing an inheritance.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Despite his sudden wealth, Charlie remains faithful to his principles of kindness and generosity, while the story explores whether love can overcome social divisions.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

The production draws inspiration from silent cinema, combining neoclassical choreography with humor, romance and cinematic storytelling.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Although the central character shares his first name with Charlie Chaplin, the ballet is not based on the legendary silent-film actor. Instead, it tells an original story in which movement and physical expression play a central role.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the premiere, choreographer Kirill Radev said the creative team wanted the dancers to feel free onstage and embrace the production's playful atmosphere.

“We worked with the artists for a long time, looking for ways to help them enjoy themselves onstage, let go, be themselves and, above all, not be afraid to laugh at themselves,” he said.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Valery Kopeikin, the ballet’s librettist and founder and general producer of Mosaic Del Arte, explained that the idea emerged from a desire to create a more accessible and uplifting theatrical experience.

He said Charlie and Irene marks the company’s third ballet production in Kazakhstan. Unlike its previous works, which explored more serious dramatic themes, the new production was conceived as a lighthearted romantic comedy.

“We wanted to try something light and cheerful, so that people would leave the ballet with a smile,” Kopeikin said.

He also stressed that the story was created from scratch rather than adapted from an existing literary work.

Original music and new opportunities for dancers

The ballet features an original score composed specifically for the production by Alexey Kestner.

Radev said he worked closely with the composer throughout the creative process, discussing musical passages and making adjustments to ensure the score complemented the choreography.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Altynai Assylmuratova, artistic director of the Astana Opera ballet company and People’s Artist of Russia, welcomed the production as an opportunity to expand the theater’s repertoire with an original work.

She emphasized the importance of creating choreography specifically for the dancers rather than transferring an existing production to a new company.

“The most valuable thing is when a production is created specifically for you, rather than transferred, and you are not stepping into roles originally created for someone else,” Assylmuratova said.

She also highlighted the potential of young dancer Doskhan Zaidin, one of the performers cast as Charlie. Shugyla Adepkan is among the dancers cast as Irene.

Bringing 1970s New York to the stage

The visual concept of Charlie and Irene draws on the fashion and cultural atmosphere of New York in the 1960s and 1970s.

Costume designer Igor Chapurin said he wanted the characters’ clothing to reflect their personalities and emotional lives rather than simply reproduce recognizable fashion trends of the period.

The designer explored different styles associated with the era, from hippie influences to French avant-garde fashion.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Scenographers Anastasia Kapustina and Natalia Shakhmatova developed a stage environment inspired by New York’s Central Park.

The designers studied films, paintings, posters, furniture and architectural details to recreate the atmosphere of the period without overwhelming the performance.

Kapustina explained that the stage design combines different worlds, including the contrasting lives of Charlie and Irene, while incorporating subtle visual references that audiences may discover over multiple viewings.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Shakhmatova said the team paid particular attention to furniture, props and everyday objects to create a convincing sense of place.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

The production was developed in collaboration with the creative team of Mosaic Del Arte, with support from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Astana Opera was set to present Beethoven – Immortal – Love, a ballet exploring the life and inner world of the legendary composer, under the artistic direction of Altynai Assylmuratova.