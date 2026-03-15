From Tashkent to Paris: Doctors gain cutting-edge oncology skills

The “El-Yurt Umidi” Foundation, together with the Embassy of France in Uzbekistan, organized an internship for five specialists from leading medical institutions of Uzbekistan. The participants of the internship have been sent to advanced oncology centers and medical universities in Strasbourg and Paris, UzA reports.

The training program includes both theoretical and practical modules on modern breast cancer surgery, as well as the diagnosis and treatment of oncological diseases.

During the first two weeks, the trainees will undergo an intensive theoretical course covering modern methods of radiation diagnostics, oncoplastic surgery, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.

The program also offers internships at leading medical institutions and clinical practice at the largest oncology centers in France.

Earlier, it was reported that sientists in Australia had developed a blood test to predict head and neck cancer relapse.