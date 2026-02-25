Scientists in Australia develop blood test to predict head, neck cancer relapse

Researchers analyzed post-surgery blood samples and linked the presence of circulating tumor cells -- cancer cells that have broken away from a tumor and entered the bloodstream -- to increased recurrence odds, said a statement from Australia's Centenary Institute on Wednesday.

Around 5,500 Australians face diagnosis annually for head and neck cancer, which affects the lining of the mouth, throat and voice box. While many patients respond well to treatment, a significant number experience relapse, often with limited early warning, said the study published in the European Journal of Surgical Oncology.

