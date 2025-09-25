From swiping to real meetings: New Facebook Dating tools promise to end the routine

According to the company, in the United States and Canada alone, hundreds of thousands of young people (ages 18–29) create Facebook Dating profiles every month, with matches up 10% year over year. However, swipe fatigue has become an issue even for the most active users.

Meta’s response: finding love is now easier with the help of a personal AI assistant and random “surprise matches.”

The Dating Assistant is built directly into the service and acts like a personal helper. It selects matches not only by standard filters such as age or education but also by unique requests. For example, a user can type: “Find me a guy from Astana who works in journalism,” and the algorithm will deliver relevant results.

Facebook’s ‘dating assistant’ in action. Screenshot: Facebook

In addition, the assistant suggests date ideas, helps improve profiles, and offers communication tips. It can be found in the Matches tab.

The Meet Cute feature eliminates hesitation altogether. Once a week, users receive a single “surprise” match chosen by the algorithm. They can either start chatting or decline. Meta notes it may expand the frequency of these suggestions, but users can opt out at any time.

Meta emphasizes that Facebook Dating will remain a free service, integrated into the Facebook app. The company says the new features are meant to make online dating less mechanical and more meaningful.

Earlier, Meta unveiled the Meta Ray-Ban Display — the company’s first smart glasses with a built-in full-color display and the innovative Meta Neural Band.