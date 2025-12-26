From startups to unicorns: Kazakhstan’s IT exports hit $700M

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev during a year-end press conference.

According to Madiyev, Astana Hub currently brings together around 2,000 IT companies. In 2025, the hub’s network expanded to 20 regional and four international platforms. The total revenue of Astana Hub participants reached 800 billion tenge (over $1.5 billion), marking a 20% year-on-year increase. As for IT exports, the figure grew to $700 million.

— Over 100 Kazakh startups have entered overseas markets through international hubs. The ecosystem has shaped the region's first technological unicorn—Higgsfield.ai. To drive venture financing, we established Qazaqstan Venture Group with a $1 billion target, having successfully secured $115 million to date, the minister added.

As Qazinform previously reported, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that Astana Hub and Alem.ai could serve as a platform for the Tokyo Initiative.