From snow to squalls: Weather warnings issued across Kazakhstan

Fog will form in Astana.

In Almaty, thunderstorms are forecast overnight and during the morning hours. Northwesterly winds will gust periodically up to 18 m/s.

Extreme fire danger persists in Shymkent.

Occasional heavy precipitation is slated for the western and northern parts of Abai region overnight, with precipitation (rain changing to snow) occurring in the west of the region during the day. Fog will blanket the northern part overnight and in the morning. Winds will be northwesterly, shifting to northerly in the east, south, and central districts, at 15-20 m/s.

Fog is also present in the west, south, and east of the Akmola region. Northeasterly winds, with gusts of 15-18 m/s, will affect the south and east during the day.

The Aktobe region will see northeasterly winds, with easterly gusts reaching 15-18 m/s in the north and west during the day. Frosts of −3°C are projected overnight in the west, north, and center. High fire danger continues in the south, while extreme fire danger is expected in the west, north, northeast, and center.

Thunderstorms are likely at times in the north, south, and mountainous districts of the Almaty region. Northwesterly winds will buffet the region with gusts of 15-20 m/s. Extreme fire danger holds in the north and west.

Dust storms are anticipated during the day in the west, north, and south of the Atyrau region. Northeasterly winds will roar with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the north, west, and south. Extreme fire danger continues in the north, south, and east, with high fire danger in the northeast.

Precipitation is noted for the north and east of the East Kazakhstan region, with occasional heavy precipitation (rain changing to snow) overnight. Fog will appear in the north overnight and in the morning. Westerly and northwesterly winds will push with gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Heavy rain, hail, and squalls are on tap overnight in the mountainous districts of the Zhambyl region. Thunderstorms are predicted overnight in the south and mountainous districts, and during the day mostly in the mountainous districts. Fog will settle in the mountainous districts overnight. Northwesterly winds will gust 15-20 m/s. Extreme fire danger persists in the west, north, and center.

In the mountainous districts of the Zhetysu region, heavy precipitation (rain changing to snow) is predicted for the night, with heavy rain during the day. Thunderstorms are probable, and fog is certain in the mountainous districts. Southwesterly winds will bring gusts of 15-20 m/s, occasionally spiking to 23-28 m/s.

Fog will be present overnight and in the morning in the west, north, and east of the West Kazakhstan region. Northeasterly winds will gust to 15-20 m/s during the day. Frosts of −3°C are set for the night in the west, north, and east. High fire danger is a factor in the west, north, and center, with extreme fire danger in the northwest, south, and southeast.

Precipitation (rain changing to snow) is impacting the east of the Karaganda region. Fog will form overnight and in the morning. Frosts of −3°C are also anticipated in the north and east overnight. High fire danger remains in the south.

Precipitation (snow, rain), ice, and ground snow are affecting the north, west, and south of the Kostanay region. Fog is also a factor. Northeasterly winds will shift to northwesterly, with gusts of 15-20 m/s.

In the Kyzylorda region, northerly and northeasterly winds are pushing through at 15-20 m/s in the west during the day. Extreme fire danger continues.

In the Mangistau region, northeasterly winds will reach 15-20 m/s in the west, east, and center.

Precipitation (rain turning to snow) is scheduled overnight in the south and east of the Pavlodar region. Overnight temperatures will drop to −1°C...−6°C.

Thunderstorms are predicted in the north, south, and mountainous districts of the Turkistan region. Northwesterly winds, changing to northeasterly in the mountainous districts, will hit 15-20 m/s. Extreme fire danger remains across the region.

A low of −2°C is forecast overnight in the northern part of the Ulytau region. Extreme fire danger remains in the south.

Earlier, Kazhydromet predicted much of Kazakhstan to be under the influence of a northern cyclone.