From shrekking to monkey barring: How Gen Z is rethinking Valentine’s Day

Micro dating

Instead of committing to long evenings or carefully planned dinners, many people now prefer quick, casual meetups that last just 15 to 30 minutes. A brief coffee or walk allows people to check basic compatibility without the stress and expectations that often come with traditional first dates.

Throning

The language of dating is evolving to describe motivations that were once left unspoken. One such term is throning, which refers to dating someone mainly to raise one’s social status. In this type of relationship, a partner may be chosen for their popularity, influence, or public image rather than emotional connection. A notable example is Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift in 2016, whose brief, highly publicized relationship paired a Hollywood actor with a global pop star. The pairing generated intense media attention and social buzz.

Shrekking

In dating, shrekking refers to choosing a partner you are not physically or romantically drawn to because you expect they will treat you better. People who practice shrekking often assume that someone perceived as less conventionally attractive will be more loyal, attentive, or grateful in the relationship, and less likely to leave. While it may feel like a safer choice, shrekking is based on assumptions rather than fact.

Zipcoding

Zipcoding refers to the practice of dating only within a specific local area, often defined by a postal code or neighborhood. The trend has grown as busy schedules, work commitments, and urban lifestyles make long distance relationships difficult to maintain.

Not only love

Romantic relationships are no longer the sole focus of Valentine’s season. Friendship-focused platforms such as Bumble BFF and Yubo are growing as people actively seek platonic connections. Celebrations like Palentine’s, Galentine’s, and Broentines are also becoming more common.

Banksying

Named after the elusive street artist Banksy, whose works slowly fade away and crumble until they self-destruct, it describes a pattern in relationships where one partner slowly withdraws emotionally without explanation. For instance, someone might stop texting as often, avoid deep conversations, or become distant in private, while outwardly maintaining the appearance of the relationship. By the time they break up, they have often mentally checked out weeks or months earlier, leaving the other partner blindsided and struggling to understand what went wrong.

Monkey barring

The term compares dating behavior to a monkey moving from one bar to another without letting go of the first until firmly holding the next. In practice, this means staying in a current relationship while secretly preparing for a new one. For example, someone might continue living with or dating their partner while quietly chatting with a potential new partner, going on casual meetups, or building emotional intimacy elsewhere.

