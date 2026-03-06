EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    From rapper to Prime Minister? Former musician emerges as contender in Nepal elections

    23:06, 6 March 2026

    A former rapper could becomeNepal’s next prime minister as the country holds its first general election since last year’s youth-led uprising, with 35-year-old Balendra Shah emerging as one of the most closely watched candidates, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    From rapper to Prime Minister? Former musician emerges as contender in Nepal elections
    Phоtо credit: Vistaar News' X account

    Shah, widely known by his stage name “Balen,” first gained national recognition as a rapper before transitioning into politics. In recent years, he rose to prominence after being elected mayor of Kathmandu, the country’s capital, building a reputation among younger voters as an outsider challenging Nepal’s traditional political establishment.

    Now the former musician is seeking a far bigger role in government. Shah is running with the backing of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), a political movement founded just three years ago that has quickly gained support among younger voters. His campaign focuses largely on anti-corruption reforms and promises to reshape the country’s political system.

    The election marks a major political moment for the Himalayan nation following the mass protests that erupted in 2025. The demonstrations, widely referred to as the “Gen Z revolution,” were driven largely by young activists frustrated with corruption, economic inequality and long-standing political instability.

    Notably, many of the same young voters who participated in the protests are now backing Shah’s campaign, seeing the former rapper as a symbol of generational change in Nepali politics.

    Nepal Elections World News Music
    Bizhanova Diana
    Diana Bizhanova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All