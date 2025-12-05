DR Congo and Rwanda sign US-brokered deal to ease decades of conflict

During the ceremony, US President Donald Trump said the parties had committed to ending decades of violence and expressed confidence that progress would follow quickly. Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame joined the event after talks in Washington ahead of the signing.

Trump described the agreement as a step toward easing one of Africa’s most persistent conflicts, noting the extensive humanitarian impact of the violence in eastern Congo. He also highlighted the economic aspects of the deal, saying it establishes a framework for deeper cross-border cooperation.

The African Union (AU) welcomed the signing of the agreement. AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, who attended the ceremony, called the agreement an important development for the Great Lakes region and acknowledged the diplomatic efforts that made the deal possible. He encouraged all sides to implement the commitments fully and said the AU stands ready to support the next stages of the process.

