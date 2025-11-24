Silk Way Star: Kazakhstan forms new media brand of Eurasia

The format of the competition was fully developed by Kazakhstan, which means the rights, franchise, and monetization potential belong to the domestic industry, opening up new horizons for it.

Mongolian singer Michelle Joseph was named the winner of the project in 2025. Her victory once again highlighted the international status of the competition and its openness to the talents from the entire region.

“The figures confirm the growing recognition of the Silk Way Star. The social media coverage spanned 43 countries, more than 143 million viewers and over 300 million views. This represents concrete prospects for Kazakhstan, such as the sale of rights and licenses, expansion of the advertising market and an increase in sponsorship contracts. Thus, Silk Way Star is already giving impetus to the development of the country’s creative industry, boosting demand for production studios, design, music, SMM and analytics professionals. The project also contributes to strengthening Kazakhstan’s image as a center of cultural diplomacy in the region,” according to TENGENOMIKA.

The scaling up of the project may help Kazakhstan secure its status of a leading media hub of Eurasia. According to forecasts, the inflow of investments into media and creative economy may reach $50-70 million, while the sector’s contribution to GDP is expected to double.