From Manchester United to Aktobe: Nani secures historic salary in Kazakhstan

According to reports from the Telegram channel AmanVIBE, the 39-year-old footballer has agreed on all contractual terms with the club and is due to join Aktobe’s training camp in the near future. Nani is expected to sign a one-year contract. His salary is reportedly the highest ever offered in the history of the Kazakhstan Premier League.

Nani is one of the most decorated Portuguese players of his generation. He rose to prominence at Sporting CP, before moving to Manchester United in 2007. During his time at Old Trafford, he made more than 200 appearances, scoring 41 goals and providing 65 assists. He won four English Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, and a total of 12 trophies with the club.

At international level, Nani represented Portugal national football team in 111 matches, scoring 24 goals. He was part of the squad that won the UEFA European Championship in 2016.

The move to Aktobe is seen as an ambitious step for the Kazakh club as it looks to strengthen its squad with internationally renowned experience.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty based football club Kairat had officially announced the signing of Argentine midfielder Juan Sebastian Zeballos.