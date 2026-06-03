From London to Bishkek: Nodira Mansurova takes helm of EBRD in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan

She will assume her role on September 1, 2026, based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Mansurova succeeds Ayten Tustamova, who has held the position since 2021.

An Uzbekistan-born British national, Mansurova brings more than two decades of experience at the EBRD. Since joining the Bank in 2001, she has worked at its London headquarters and across several countries of operation, including Egypt, Jordan, and Uzbekistan. Her career highlights include opening new markets, leading sector reforms, advancing decentralization, and delivering municipal and environmental infrastructure projects. She also served as the EBRD’s Regional Head of SME Finance and Development for Central Asia, based in Almaty.

In 2021, Mansurova was appointed EBRD Head of Tunisia, where she played a pivotal role in advancing the Bank’s energy transition agenda. Her leadership focused on accelerating private-sector renewable energy, driving state-owned enterprise reform, improving the investment climate, supporting digitalization, and fostering the growth of SMEs.

Mansurova holds honors degrees from the University of World Economy and Diplomacy and Ferghana Polytechnic University in Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that EBRD Vice President Mark Bowman is set to pay a visit to Tajikistan.