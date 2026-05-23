EBRD Vice President to visit Tajikistan for high-level talks, UN Water Decade Conference

In Tajikistan, Bowman is expected to hold meetings with senior government officials and to attend a major international conference linked to the UN’s 2018-2028 Water Action Decade.

During the four-day visit, Bowman is scheduled to meet with Tajikistan’s top leadership, including the Prime Minister, key ministers overseeing finance, industry, energy, and water resources, as well as the Chairman of the National Bank. He will also hold discussions with regional authorities and tour EBRD-supported projects in Khujand.

Since beginning operations in Tajikistan, the EBRD has invested more than €1 billion across 192 projects, underscoring its role as a significant partner in the country’s economic development.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and the EBRD are exploring investment in hydropower and solar energy projects.