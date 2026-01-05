From Kerey to Tauke: Shymkent parents revive historical names

According to the Government for Citizens State Corporation, Shymkent saw 7,434 marriages and 28,645 births in 2024. In 2025, 7,335 couples married and 26,713 babies were born.

In addition to the demographic statistics, experts draw their attention to the names appearing on birth certificates. Among the most unusual names for boys recorded by the end of last year were Arusultan, Akseleu, and Khaknazar. Rare names for newborn girls included Sagym, Suikimdi, and Nurana.

Experts also noted a rising interest in Kazakh national and historical names. In 2025, names like Tauke and Kerey surged in popularity, reflecting a desire to honor cultural roots and national heritage.

Qazinform previously reported that the National Statistics Bureau of Kazakhstan listed the names parents most often chose for their babies in 2025.