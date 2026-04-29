From industry to healthcare – Kazakhstan and Czech Republic expand cooperation

At the meeting, the two leaders reviewed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in industry, oil and gas, nuclear energy, transport and logistics, defense, digitalization, agriculture, and healthcare.

The sides emphasized that bilateral relations go beyond economics, drawing on shared historical memory and cultural ties.

President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Czech side for supporting Kazakhstan in re-introduction of Przewalski’s horse in the Kazakh steppes - a project highlighted at the Regional Environmental Summit as one of the country’s achievements in biodiversity conservation.

Prime Minister Babiš announced the Czech Republic’s intention to assist in easing the visa regime for Kazakh citizens, both bilaterally and within the EU.

Following the talks, the two countries will prepare a list of projects for the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

Andrej Babiš invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit the Czech Republic at a time convenient for him. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

Earlier, Tokayev and Babiš held narrow-format talks at Akorda.