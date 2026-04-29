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    From industry to healthcare – Kazakhstan and Czech Republic expand cooperation

    16:02, 29 April 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš have discussed strategic cooperation across eight important sectors during the talks in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    From industry to healthcare – Kazakhstan and Czech Republic expand cooperation
    Photo credit: Akorda

    At the meeting, the two leaders reviewed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in industry, oil and gas, nuclear energy, transport and logistics, defense, digitalization, agriculture, and healthcare.

    The sides emphasized that bilateral relations go beyond economics, drawing on shared historical memory and cultural ties.

    President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Czech side for supporting Kazakhstan in re-introduction of Przewalski’s horse in the Kazakh steppes - a project highlighted at the Regional Environmental Summit as one of the country’s achievements in biodiversity conservation.

    Prime Minister Babiš announced the Czech Republic’s intention to assist in easing the visa regime for Kazakh citizens, both bilaterally and within the EU.

    Following the talks, the two countries will prepare a list of projects for the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

    Andrej Babiš invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit the Czech Republic at a time convenient for him. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

    Earlier, Tokayev and Babiš held narrow-format talks at Akorda.  

    Politics Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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