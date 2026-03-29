From icy north to arid south: Sunday weather alerts issued across Kazakhstan

Patchy fog is expected nationwide.

The northern regions will see black ice. Winds will strengthen in the west, south, and center, with dust storms in the southwest and south.

Besides, there is a high fire risk in the eastern part of the Kyzylorda region, the western part of the Turkistan region, and the southern part of the Zhetisu region.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan braces for mild spring weather in the coming days.