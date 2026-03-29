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    From icy north to arid south: Sunday weather alerts issued across Kazakhstan

    00:24, 29 March 2026

    Much of Kazakhstan will experience dry weather on March 29. However, rain and thunderstorms are predicted in the west and south of the country, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    Weather
    Photo credit: Yuriy Kim/Qazinform

    Patchy fog is expected nationwide.

    The northern regions will see black ice. Winds will strengthen in the west, south, and center, with dust storms in the southwest and south.

    Besides, there is a high fire risk in the eastern part of the Kyzylorda region, the western part of the Turkistan region, and the southern part of the Zhetisu region.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan braces for mild spring weather in the coming days.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Weather Wildfires rains Wind Black ice
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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