From health to IQ: Startup offers genetic testing of embryos

According to the company, the technology assesses the risks of more than 900 hereditary diseases and conducts an additional 40 tests covering predisposition to cancer, chronic illnesses, mental health, as well as traits such as appearance and cognitive abilities.

The founder of Nucleus, Kian Sadeghi, emphasized that the launch of the service is tied to a personal story: his family lost a 15-year-old relative to a hereditary disease.

The company also reported its first official case: one couple used Nucleus Embryo to select an embryo with the lowest genetic risks and the highest projected cognitive abilities.

“Nucleus gave us a report on which embryos were likely to grow into adults with a long healthy life. Importantly, Nucleus also told us which embryos were likely to grow into adults with above-average cognitive abilities.”

However, the new service has also sparked debate. According to sources, some families in Silicon Valley are willing to pay thousands of dollars for embryo testing in order to choose a child with a higher IQ. Critics warn that such technologies could deepen social inequality and raise questions about the creation of a “genetic super-caste.”

Scientists note that intelligence is shaped by both genetics and environment. Research shows that the heritability of IQ increases with age: from about 20% in infancy to 80% in adulthood. Genetic factors are linked to brain function, neural development, and processing speed, but education, upbringing, nutrition, and social environment also play a crucial role. This means that embryo selection might improve the probability of higher cognitive potential, but it does not exclusively define the outcome.

Nevertheless, Nucleus insists that the right to choose should remain with parents.

