Scientists developed hair-based toothpaste to restore tooth enamel

Keratin — a protein found in hair, skin, and wool. It interacts with minerals in saliva to form a dense mineral layer that mimics the natural structure of enamel. Unlike bones or hair, tooth enamel cannot regenerate on its own, making this technology a breakthrough in regenerative dentistry.

Unlike fluoride toothpastes, which only slow enamel erosion, keratin can fully stop the process and reduce tooth sensitivity by protecting nerve channels. The product is planned to be released as a daily-use toothpaste or a professional gel, applied similarly to nail varnish.

Researchers are already working on implementation, and estimate the product could reach the market within two to three years. One of its key advantages is sustainability. Keratin can be sourced from biological waste, reducing the need for toxic plastic resins in dentistry.

