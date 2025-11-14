From Grokipedia to Galaxy-Wide Wisdom: Elon Musk to rename new platform
Tech billionaire Elon Musk says he plans to rename his newest venture, Grokipedia, once it becomes “good enough,” Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
“When Grokipedia is good enough (long way to go), we will change the name to Encyclopedia Galactica,” Musk wrote in an X post.
Launched as an alternative to Wikipedia, the platform opened with 885,279 AI-generated articles powered by Grok, with entries “fact-checked” by the system and user edits limited to feedback submissions.
“It will be an open source distillation of all knowledge, including audio, images and video,” Musk added, inviting users to help build “the sci-fi version of the Library of Alexandria!”
Earlier, Elon Musk unveiled Baby Grok, an AI app for kids.