From golf to skyscrapers: Trump Organization plans $10bn Saudi projects

Dar Global CEO Ziad El Chaar said the projects include a Trump National Golf Course and a Trump International Hotel in Diriyah, a large-scale development area on the western edge of Riyadh. In Jeddah, the partners plan a mixed-use complex combining residential and office space under the name Trump Plaza.

The developments form part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to diversify the economy beyond oil and attract foreign investment. El Chaar noted that the projects align with broader efforts to increase international participation in the kingdom’s real estate sector.

Saudi authorities are also preparing to allow foreign nationals to own property in designated areas for the first time, a policy expected to take effect this month.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, said the projects are part of an ongoing partnership with Dar Global, the international arm of Dar Al Arkan. He added that construction is expected to be completed within four to five years.

