UAE, India eye expanded imports of Kazakh meat

According to the ministry's press service, the sides discussed the issues of development of the trade-economic cooperation and prospects for the delivery of Kazakhstan’s livestock products to the markets of UAE and India.

The foreign side expressed interest in the import of lamb and other halal meat products, meeting the international veterinary-sanitary and quality requirements. It was noted that the growing consumer market of India opens additional opportunities for expanding the export of home-produced livestock products.

The minister highlighted that Kazakhstan possesses significant potential in livestock breeding and is ready to review the possibilities of increasing export volumes, given that veterinary requirements are met and stable supplies are ensured.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue working on practical mechanisms of cooperation, including issues of veterinary certification, logistics, and establishing direct contacts between Kazakh producers and Indian importers.

It should be noted that LuLu Group International is engaged in retail trade, import and export, commerce, and operates meat processing plants in the United Arab Emirates and India.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan produced over one million tons of meat in 11 months of 2025.