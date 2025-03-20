From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
An exhibition of vintage dolls From East to West opened at the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The exhibition features 140 unique craftworks of Art Dolls Collection_KZ creative association and draws the participation of 21 craftsmen from Almaty, Astana, Ridder and Zharkent.
The display celebrates the national holiday Nauryz, the holiday of spring and renewal.
Well-known Almaty artists, gallery dealers, art collectors, and representatives of business communities visited the exhibition opening.
It is open for the public until April 3.
Each artwork on display is priced above 500,000 tenge.
