РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty

10:42, 20 March 2025

An exhibition of vintage dolls From East to West opened at the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.

From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform
From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform
From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform
From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

The exhibition features 140 unique craftworks of Art Dolls Collection_KZ creative association and draws the participation of 21 craftsmen from Almaty, Astana, Ridder and Zharkent.

From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform
From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform
From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

The display celebrates the national holiday Nauryz, the holiday of spring and renewal.

From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform
From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

Well-known Almaty artists, gallery dealers, art collectors, and representatives of business communities visited the exhibition opening.

From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform
From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform
From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform

It is open for the public until April 3.

From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform
From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform
From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy / Kazinform
From East to West: Over 140 vintage dolls on display in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo credit: Kazinform

Each artwork on display is priced above 500,000 tenge.

It is worth reminding, above 1,500 unique Kazakh musical compositions were added to over 100 music streaming services. 

Culture Astana Kazakhstan Exhibition Events
editor-translator
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
Автор
Most popular
See All