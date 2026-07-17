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    From Dushanbe to New York: Tajikistan’s Football Festival goes global

    18:43, 17 July 2026

    The Football Federation of Tajikistan (FFT) will organise a football festival in New York to mark World Football Day, bringing together more than 100 children of different ages and nationalities, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan, football, festival
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The event will take place on July 16 at 9:00 local time at the Kingsborough Athletics Field sports complex in Brooklyn, New York.

    The festival programme will include football relay races, interactive games, training sessions and other sports and entertainment activities.

    The event highlights the significance of the initiative to establish World Football Day, proposed by Tajikistan Football Federation President and Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) President Rustam Emomali and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan U16 football team had defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in a friendly.

    Tajikistan Football USA Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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