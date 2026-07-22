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    'From Chronicle to the Future' film lecture series draws Pavlodar audiences

    17:58, 22 July 2026

    The President's TV and Radio Complex continued its large-scale educational project in Pavlodar, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    From Chronicle to the Future: President's TV and Radio Complex film lecture series draws Pavlodar Audience
    Photo credit: Pavlodar region's administration

    A local cinema welcomed members of the public, young people, media professionals, and all those interested in contemporary documentary filmmaking.

    From Chronicle to the Future: President's TV and Radio Complex film lecture series draws Pavlodar Audience
    Photo credit: Pavlodar region's administration

    The program featured some of the best works produced by the Documentary Film Center, the President's TV and Radio Complex's in-house production studio.

    On the first day, audiences watched the documentaries Travel Kazakhstan and Sert.

    Travel Kazakhstan showcases the country's tourism potential, highlighting the unique landscapes, natural wonders, and cultural heritage of each region. Taking viewers on a virtual journey from mountain peaks to vast steppes, and from ancient monuments to modern cities, the film presents Kazakhstan as a land of diverse destinations and discoveries.

    From Chronicle to the Future: President's TV and Radio Complex film lecture series draws Pavlodar Audience
    Photo credit: Pavlodar region's administration

    Sert offers a different perspective, focusing on the unity and solidarity of Kazakhstani people during the devastating floods of 2024. The documentary narrating extensive recovery efforts carried out under the directive of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It's built entirely on firsthand stories and interviews, without voiceover. It also features residents reflecting on the restoration of flood-affected areas, the assistance they received, and the state’s support. 

    The project will continue tomorrow with screenings of the documentaries A Man from Kulaly Island, about the life and work of Pyotr Lupenkov, head of the hydrometeorological station, and Quatty Seriktes, dedicated to the outcomes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Japan in December 2025.

    From Chronicle to the Future: President's TV and Radio Complex film lecture series draws Pavlodar audiences
    Photo credit: Pavlodar region's administration

    The screenings were followed by a discussion with Elmira Ishmukhametova, senior editor and screenwriter at the Documentary Film Center, and the center's director, Baktiyar Kanafin.

    From Chronicle to the Future: President's TV and Radio Complex film lecture series draws Pavlodar audiences
    Photo credit: Pavlodar region's administration

    Launched on May 21 in Astana, the initiative has already covered the cities of Astana, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Shymkent, Taraz, Aktau, Atyrau, Oral, Aktobe, and Oskemen. 

    Cinematography Culture Pavlodar region Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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