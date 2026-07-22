'From Chronicle to the Future' film lecture series draws Pavlodar audiences

A local cinema welcomed members of the public, young people, media professionals, and all those interested in contemporary documentary filmmaking.

Photo credit: Pavlodar region's administration

The program featured some of the best works produced by the Documentary Film Center, the President's TV and Radio Complex's in-house production studio.

On the first day, audiences watched the documentaries Travel Kazakhstan and Sert.

Travel Kazakhstan showcases the country's tourism potential, highlighting the unique landscapes, natural wonders, and cultural heritage of each region. Taking viewers on a virtual journey from mountain peaks to vast steppes, and from ancient monuments to modern cities, the film presents Kazakhstan as a land of diverse destinations and discoveries.

Photo credit: Pavlodar region's administration

Sert offers a different perspective, focusing on the unity and solidarity of Kazakhstani people during the devastating floods of 2024. The documentary narrating extensive recovery efforts carried out under the directive of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It's built entirely on firsthand stories and interviews, without voiceover. It also features residents reflecting on the restoration of flood-affected areas, the assistance they received, and the state’s support.

The project will continue tomorrow with screenings of the documentaries A Man from Kulaly Island, about the life and work of Pyotr Lupenkov, head of the hydrometeorological station, and Quatty Seriktes, dedicated to the outcomes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Japan in December 2025.

Photo credit: Pavlodar region's administration

The screenings were followed by a discussion with Elmira Ishmukhametova, senior editor and screenwriter at the Documentary Film Center, and the center's director, Baktiyar Kanafin.

Photo credit: Pavlodar region's administration

Launched on May 21 in Astana, the initiative has already covered the cities of Astana, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Shymkent, Taraz, Aktau, Atyrau, Oral, Aktobe, and Oskemen.