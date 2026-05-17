Cinema lecture series of Presidential TV and Radio Complex: From Chronicle to the Future

Screenings of more than 30 original documentary films produced by the Presidential TV and Radio Complex will take place in 20 cities across the country. The large-scale educational project will cover all regional centers and conclude on September 25 in Almaty.

The cinema lecture series aims to introduce audiences to key documentary projects created by the Documentary Film Center - the in-house production division of the Presidential TV and Radio Complex. The films focus on the activities of the Head of State, the modern history of Kazakhstan, and the development of the country’s regions. The program includes more than three dozen productions in various formats, ranging from classic documentaries to modern short-form and vertical films.

Through these documentaries, viewers will see a living chronicle of the country - from major reforms and transformations to the stories of ordinary people. The route of the cinema lecture series, stretching from Astana to Almaty with stops in every regional center, turns the project into a cultural and educational platform promoting the state agenda.

Screenings will be held at regional cinemas, helping make high-quality documentary content widely accessible to local residents. The film presentations will also include meetings with the creative team of the Documentary Film Center, as well as discussions and lectures for young audiences.

The project is being implemented in partnership with regional administrations, and admission to all screenings will be free for the public. The screening schedule and full program will be published on the official platforms of the Presidential TV and Radio Complex.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Astana is to host the International AI Film Festival in autumn 2026.