From bald to bold: New treatment reverses hair loss in mice

According to a study published in Stem Cell Research and Therapy, researchers have achieved 100% hair regrowth in laboratory mice using a combination of fat-derived stem cells and adenosine triphosphate (ATP), a naturally occurring molecule that stores and transfers energy in cells.

The experimental therapy showed highly encouraging results: all male mice involved in the study experienced hair regrowth, with 50% achieving complete restoration and the remainder demonstrating significant improvement. Among the female mice, 90% exhibited intense or full hair regrowth.

“The treatment promotes hair regeneration by combining the regenerative capacity of stem cells with the energy provided by ATP, which supports the recovery of hair follicles and stimulates hair growth,” said Eduardo Lopez Bran, lead researcher and head of the dermatology department at San Carlos Clinical Hospital.

While clinical trials on humans are still required to confirm the findings, the research is being viewed as a promising step toward a potential cure for hair loss.

“In the future, we will be able to offer new solutions that allow us to meet patients’ expectations, allowing them access to new treatments that prioritize their well-being,” Lopez Bran told The New York Post.

The Spanish study raises new hopes for those affected by hair loss, suggesting that science may be on the verge of providing more effective and less invasive alternatives to current surgical methods.

