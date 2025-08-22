Friendship seen as costly by young people, Ally Bank study finds

The study, conducted in June 2025 among Generation Z (Zoomers) and Generation Y (Millennials) in the United States, revealed the “hidden cost of friendship.” On average, respondents spend about $250 per month on gatherings with friends and shared activities. Nearly half (44%) admitted that they had skipped important events such as birthdays, parties, or trips because of the high cost of participation.

Zoomers feel the financial pressure most strongly. While eager to maintain social ties, their limited incomes force them to choose between friendship and budgeting. Millennials are more likely to plan expenses in advance, but they also acknowledge that sustaining friendships requires increasing financial contributions.

The authors of the study note that the cost of friendship includes not only outings or trips but also “hidden expenses” such as gifts, event tickets, and shared subscriptions.

Bank experts advise young people to look for balance. They recommend planning a “friendship budget” in advance, suggesting more affordable ways to meet, and speaking openly about financial limitations.

