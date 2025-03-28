EN
    Fresh earthquake hits Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region

    17:05, 28 March 2025

    Mild tremors were felt in Zhambyl region after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the region at 03:42 am today, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.  

    Earthquake
    Photo credit: depositphotos.com

    The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake at 4:00pm Astana time today in Zhambyl region. The magnitude of the earthquake is yet to be determined.

    According to preliminary estimates, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Kyrgyzstan.

    No injuries and damage were reported.

    Earlier it was reported that a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Kazakhstan. 

