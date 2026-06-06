French Open: Russia's Andreeva beats Chwalinska to claim 1st Grand Slam title

The match ended 6-3, 6-2 in favor of the eighth-seeded Andreeva. Chwalinska reached the main draw through qualifying. In the quarterfinals, the Polish player defeated Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya, before overcoming compatriot Diana Schnaider in the semifinals.

Andreeva claimed her first Grand Slam singles title. Among Russian women, Maria Sharapova (five titles), Svetlana Kuznetsova (two), and Anastasia Myskina (one) have also won Grand Slam singles tournaments. Sharapova was the last Russian woman to win a major singles title, capturing the French Open in 2014.

With her victory in Paris, Andreeva became the first Russian woman in 12 years to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov had reached the semifinals of the 2026 ATP Challenger 125 tournament in Perugia, Italy.