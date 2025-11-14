EN
    French doctors to support treatment of critically ill Kyrgyz patients

    13:38, 14 November 2025

    French medical specialists will assist in treating seriously ill patients from Kyrgyzstan, following a visit by Kyrgyz health officials to top hospitals in Paris, Kabar reports.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    During their visit, the delegation, led by Health Minister Erkin Checheibaev, explored advanced practices in emergency neurology, cardiology, and rehabilitation at institutions like Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild (HFAR) and Georges Pompidou European Hospital.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    The collaboration will include a formal agreement on emergency neurology, regular expert videoconferences, and professional exchanges between French and Kyrgyz doctors.

    This initiative is part of the inaugural Kyrgyz-French healthcare forum, aimed at strengthening medial partnerships and improving patient care in Kyrgyzstan.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan had presented the One Health Program in Dushanbe.

    Kyrgyzstan France Healthcare Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
