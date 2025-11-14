French doctors to support treatment of critically ill Kyrgyz patients

During their visit, the delegation, led by Health Minister Erkin Checheibaev, explored advanced practices in emergency neurology, cardiology, and rehabilitation at institutions like Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild (HFAR) and Georges Pompidou European Hospital.

Photo credit: Kabar

The collaboration will include a formal agreement on emergency neurology, regular expert videoconferences, and professional exchanges between French and Kyrgyz doctors.

This initiative is part of the inaugural Kyrgyz-French healthcare forum, aimed at strengthening medial partnerships and improving patient care in Kyrgyzstan.

