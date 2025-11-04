Kyrgyzstan presented One Health program in Dushanbe

At the conference, the Kyrgyz side presented the national coordination mechanism adopted by the country for the One Health program. It was noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is taking significant steps to implement the program to prepare for and respond to potential challenges to the healthcare system, such as outbreaks of various diseases and pandemics.

Regional Coordination Council (RCC) for the One Health program was formed, and the Kyrgyz Republic was elected as co-chair. The minutes of the first meeting on program implementation were signed. Concrete steps will be aimed at strengthening cooperation on human, animal, and environmental health, food system sustainability, and ecosystem protection through a unified regional approach.

Central Asian countries face significant health risks, including the emergence and re-emergence of pathogens affecting both humans and animals (zoonosis), antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and food safety issues. Growing passenger traffic and agricultural trade offer significant economic opportunities for the region, provided potential negative health impacts are addressed. Wildlife migration routes through Central Asia, land degradation, and climate change further exacerbate health risks. Currently, the region lacks effective institutional mechanisms and infrastructure for regional cooperation on zoonosis, AMR, and food safety.

The One Health approach is a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach that recognizes the close interlinkages between human health, animal health, and the environment. It promotes the coordination of efforts by physicians, veterinarians, environmentalists, and policymakers to prevent and respond to health threats, particularly those that can spread between animals and humans, such as zoonotic diseases (e.g., COVID-19, avian influenza, rabies).

In November 2023, with the support of the World Bank and other development partners, representatives from the health, agriculture, and environment sectors of Central Asian countries endorsed the One Health Regional Action Framework, laying the foundation for multilateral cooperation.

Dushanbe conference underscores Central Asia's commitment to collective action to ensure a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future, strengthening regional cooperation, scientific collaboration, and alignment with global climate and health priorities, as well as efforts to promote regional prosperity within the One Health framework.

Notably, Kazakhstan to expand primary healthcare access to 1 mln rural residents.