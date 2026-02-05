The initiative originated during the actor’s appearance in an entertainment segment hosted by content creator Antton Racca and timed to the release of a new film starring Niney.

During the discussion, the actor was asked to comment on reports that Scarlett Johansson had previously sold a used handkerchief for $5,300. Niney confirmed the incident, noting that in 2008, during the filming of The Tonight Show, the actress had donated the item to a charity auction.

Commenting on the example, Niney remarked that similar initiatives typically attract limited public attention in France. He then suggested testing audience interest by offering his own handkerchief for sale.

The response exceeded expectations. The item, listed with a starting price of one euro and formally categorized as “new,” saw rapid growth in bidding. The auction price continued to rise and ultimately reached 100,000 euros, at which point bidding was capped.

According to LeParisien, all proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity. The actor confirmed that the funds will be transferred to a public organization.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kanye West published a public apology letter addressing his past antisemitic remarks and actions.