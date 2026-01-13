Freezing frog disrupts flights in Almaty

Air Astana evening flights from Almaty using Airbus NEO aircraft are experiencing delays due to freezing fog and visibility levels falling below 150 meters. The airline is following manufacturer-imposed restrictions for Airbus aircraft operating in such weather.

For certain flights, Air Astana will deploy a backup aircraft of FlyArystan.

Passengers are advised to verify their current flight status on Air Astana’s official website or mobile app before heading to the airport.

Qazinform News Agency reported on January 6 that bad weather caused flight delays at Astana's airport.