EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Freezing frog disrupts flights in Almaty

    20:18, 13 January 2026

    Air Astana announced that rotational delays and schedule changes are continuing on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Plane
    Photo credit: Pexels

    Air Astana evening flights from Almaty using Airbus NEO aircraft are experiencing delays due to freezing fog and visibility levels falling below 150 meters. The airline is following manufacturer-imposed restrictions for Airbus aircraft operating in such weather.

    For certain flights, Air Astana will deploy a backup aircraft of FlyArystan.

    Passengers are advised to verify their current flight status on Air Astana’s official website or mobile app before heading to the airport.

    Qazinform News Agency reported on January 6 that bad weather caused flight delays at Astana's airport.

    Almaty Aircraft Airports Passenger transportation Civil aviation Weather in Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All