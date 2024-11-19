Frankfurter Buchmesse Workshop ongoing in Almaty

The organizers are the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Association of Publishers, Printers, and Book Distributors of Kazakhstan, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and Nomad Culture Foundation.

Photo credit: mertinwitt-litag.de

The workshop offers Kazakhstani publishers an opportunity to master modern technologies in publishing industry, strengthen the international ties and exchange experience with foreign experts.

The participants will discuss the international experience in purchase and sale of copyrights and licenses, as well as Frankfurt Connect and Frankfurt Rights online platforms' work.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The speakers are Jürgen Boos, President and CEO of the Frankfurter Buchmesse, Hermann Eckel, consultant, trainer, Bettina Back, International Project Manager at the FBM, and Vladka Kupska, Key Account and Sales Manager at the FBF.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

More than 20 domestic publishing houses as well as over 40 professionals in printing and publishing industry are participating in the event.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The second day of the workshop focuses on the topic AI in Publishing Activity: International Experience.