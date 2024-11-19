EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Frankfurter Buchmesse Workshop ongoing in Almaty

    13:28, 19 November 2024

    From November 18 to 19, the city of Almaty is hosting Frankfurter Buchmesse Workshop for publishing professionals. Entitled as Modern Trends in Publishing and Copyright Management, the workshop is held for the first time in Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

    Frankfurter Buchmesse Workshop ongoing in Almaty
    Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    The organizers are the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Association of Publishers, Printers, and Book Distributors of Kazakhstan, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and Nomad Culture Foundation.

    Frankfurter Buchmesse Workshop ongoing in Almaty
    Photo credit: mertinwitt-litag.de

    The workshop offers Kazakhstani publishers an opportunity to master modern technologies in publishing industry, strengthen the international ties and exchange experience with foreign experts.

    The participants will discuss the international experience in purchase and sale of copyrights and licenses, as well as Frankfurt Connect and Frankfurt Rights online platforms' work.

    Frankfurter Buchmesse Workshop ongoing in Almaty
    Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    The speakers are Jürgen Boos, President and CEO of the Frankfurter Buchmesse, Hermann Eckel, consultant, trainer, Bettina Back, International Project Manager at the FBM, and Vladka Kupska, Key Account and Sales Manager at the FBF.

    Frankfurter Buchmesse Workshop ongoing in Almaty
    Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    More than 20 domestic publishing houses as well as over 40 professionals in printing and publishing industry are participating in the event.

    Frankfurter Buchmesse Workshop ongoing in Almaty
    Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    The second day of the workshop focuses on the topic AI in Publishing Activity: International Experience.

     

    Kazakhstan and Germany Publishing industry Culture Almaty Frankfurter Buchmesse
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All