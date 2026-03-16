France’s Macron urges Iran to halt regional attacks

Macron stressed in an X post that Iran’s actions – whether carried out directly or through proxy groups in Lebanon and Iraq – were destabilizing the region and threatening international security. He underscored that France’s military posture in the areas remains strictly defensive, aimed at safeguarding national interests, regional partners, and freedom of navigation.

“The unchecked escalation we are witnessing is plunging the entire region into chaos, with major consequences today and for the years to come,” Macron said, warning that ordinary citizens across Iran and neighboring states are bearing the brunt of the instability.

The French leader called for the establishment of a new political and security framework that would guarantee Iran never acquires nuclear weapons, while also addressing the threats posed by its ballistic missile program and regional activities. He emphasized that restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be a priority.

I have just spoken with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.



I called on him to put an immediate end to the unacceptable attacks Iran is carrying out against countries in the region, whether directly or through proxies, including in Lebanon and Iraq. I reminded him that France… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 15, 2026

Macron also pressed for the safe return of French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris who remain detained in Iran. “Their ordeal has gone on for far too long, and they belong with their loved ones,” he said.

The conversation comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where escalating clashes and maritime disruptions have raised concerns about broader instability and the risk of conflict spreading beyond the region.

Earlier, it was reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reaffirmed the commitment to peace amid the Middle East tensions.