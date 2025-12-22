France to build new aircraft carrier: Macron

"In accordance with the last two military programming laws and after a thorough and careful review, I have decided to equip France with a new aircraft carrier. The decision to launch this major program was made this week," Macron said while addressing French armed forces stationed in the United Arab Emirates.

The future aircraft carrier is intended to replace the existing Charles de Gaulle and is scheduled to enter service in 2038, reported French daily Le Figaro.

