Spain evacuates nearly 10,000 as wildfires threaten Madrid region

The fires, affecting the municipalities of Villa del Prado, Aldea del Fresno and San Martin de Valdeiglesias, spread into the region from the neighboring province of Toledo, where another major wildfire remains active.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of the entire town of Aldea del Fresno, affecting around 3,500 residents, as flames advanced toward populated areas. Several nearby nursing homes and care facilities were also evacuated.

Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME) has been deployed to support firefighting operations.

Several roads in the affected areas were closed as dozens of ground crews, firefighting aircraft and emergency personnel battled the blazes amid high temperatures and strong winds.

No fatalities had been officially reported as of late Thursday. Authorities urged residents to comply with evacuation orders and follow emergency instructions as firefighting efforts continued.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a wildfire in France’s southeastern Var department burned 2,550 hectares (6,301 acres) overnight before being brought under control.