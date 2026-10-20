France imposes curfews after riots

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the measures on October 19 following a meeting of the interministerial crisis unit. He instructed prefects to determine the areas covered by the restrictions in consultation with mayors and business representatives. The curfews will apply to specific areas to protect residents and property.

Lecornu also addressed security for the upcoming presidential election, including the protection of candidates and campaign rallies.

“We cannot allow violent minorities to impose an agenda of violence and prevent us from holding this election,” the prime minister said.

He stressed that many participants in Saturday’s demonstrations had protested peacefully and that the government had a duty to ensure they could express their views.

Authorities are also stepping up investigations. Nearly 200 investigators from the Paris police prefecture will examine photographs and video footage to identify those involved in looting. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced further reinforcements for police and gendarmerie forces.

A dedicated support fund is planned for affected shops. The government is also discussing ways to speed up damage assessments and payouts with insurers so that business owners can resume operations sooner.

Earlier, it was reported that Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation following riots in France that left several hundred police officers and gendarmes injured.