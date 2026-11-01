France reports 15,000 protesters, 27 arrests during Saturday rallies

The ministry described the situation nationwide as “generally calm, with no notable incidents,” broadcaster BFMTV reported, in contrast to recent Saturday protests.

The figures were lower than those seen during previous mobilization days, compared to 37,000 participants in 108 actions on Oct. 24 and 67,000 people in 198 actions on Oct. 17, the ministry said.

The number of arrests also fell sharply from 217 recorded at the same time on Oct. 24.

France on Saturday was holding its third day of social mobilization in three weeks, with authorities describing the day as “high risk” ahead of Halloween, falling on Oct. 31.

The ministry said security arrangements remained adapted to the situation and warned that police would show “the greatest firmness” toward anyone responsible for violence or damage.

Earlier, French authorities imposed localized curfews and increased police presence following riots and the looting of shops.