France recognizes electronic music as intangible cultural heritage

The genre has now been added to France’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, marking an initial step toward potential UNESCO recognition.

French authorities have framed electronic music not only as a musical genre but as a living cultural practice, promoting social cohesion, intergenerational exchange, inclusion, and experimentation. The designation supports stronger institutional backing for clubs and festivals, better conditions for artists, and policies aimed at sustaining diversity and transmission.

This follows a similar UNESCO-backed acknowledgment of Berlin’s techno scene in 2024, which drew attention to the city’s unique post-Iron Curtain spaces that allowed a thriving and internationally influential club culture to emerge.

During the national ceremony for adding elements to the Intangible Cultural Heritage inventory, Minister of Culture Rachida Dati emphasized the importance of this inclusion, stating, “Another culture that has its rightful place in our national heritage is electronic music.”

Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron praised the recognition, noting the contributions of artists such as Daft Punk, Justice, and Cassius, and emphasized the creation of a special label for clubs demonstrating genuine artistic commitment, particularly in electronic music.

Alongside electronic music, France also recognized other forms of intangible cultural heritage in 2025.

Highlights include the high craftsmanship of haute couture, the traditions of Guadeloupe and La Réunion, and the artisanal and social practices of Mayotte. Rural cultural expressions such as traditional fishing techniques, forest management, and agricultural fairs were also celebrated.

