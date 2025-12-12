Kobyz musical instrument added to UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage

The inclusion of the kobyz and the art of zhyrau performance on UNESCO’s list marks international recognition of their significance as part of historical, spiritual, and cultural heritage.

According to the Committee, the kobyz - crafted and played in the Karakalpakstan region - is a traditional string instrument distinguished by its arc‑shaped body and two horsehair strings. Its body, covered in leather, is adorned with intricate decorations carved from local woods such as mulberry or apricot. A bow made of horsehair is used to play the instrument. Designed for portability, the kobyz reflects its deep connection to nomadic traditions, accompanying long journeys. It is performed by storytellers known as "zhyrau", predominantly men, who recount epic tales in a distinctive throat‑singing style.

This recognition will also foster scientific research into zhyrau performance, safeguard the master‑apprentice tradition, encourage the development of new educational programs, and broaden opportunities for international cooperation.

