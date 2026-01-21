Kazakhstan to discuss draft law on social media ban for children

Taking into account the suggestions of the Qurultay members, work will be continued to improve legislation on the mass media. In particular, the Government is considering restricting children and adolescents’ access to social networks.

She said the Culture and Information Ministry drafted amendments to laws regulating the activities of online platforms and mass media. These changes have already undergone expert review and will be submitted for public discussion.

The Minister stressed that violations of age restrictions could lead to liability. It is planned to develop mechanisms for verifying users’ ages and measures of responsibility jointly with the Enlightenment and Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Ministries.

Notably, over 4.7 million accounts belonging to children were deactivated in the first days of Australia's world-first social media ban for under-16s.