The French government has barred United States Ambassador Charles Kushner from meeting directly with ministers after he declined to appear at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in response to a formal summons.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called in the ambassador following social media posts by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism regarding the death of 23-year-old Quentin Deranque, a far-right activist who was killed in a fight involving alleged far-left activists. The posts said the killing “should concern us all” and warned about what they described as “violent radical leftism” in France. Some call it “France’s Charlie Kirk moment”.

Instead of attending the meeting in person, Kushner sent a senior embassy official, citing personal commitments. It was the second time he did not respond personally to a summons from the French ministry. In August 2025, he was also called in over remarks criticizing President Emmanuel Macron’s handling of anti-Semitism, and a charge d’affaires attended in his place.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said the ambassador would no longer have direct access to members of the government, citing what it described as a failure to meet the basic expectations of his role. The ministry added that he may continue carrying out diplomatic duties and maintain exchanges with officials.

Barrot said France expects an explanation and stressed that foreign governments should not intervene in domestic political debates. He added that once discussions take place, normal access could be restored.

The U.S. embassy in Paris and the State Department have not publicly commented on the decision.

The dispute comes amid broader tensions between Paris and Washington over trade tariffs and broader political divisions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Charlie Kirk, a prominent U.S. conservative political activist and Trump supporter, was shot at Utah Valley University during a political event last September.