The Children First Declaration was issued by the French President at the Child Summit held during the 2026 Paris Peace Forum. It sets five priorities: health, nutrition, education, protection and psychosocial well-being in the digital age. Signatories are called on to establish concrete, long-term targets to be achieved by 2045.

The initiative comes amid serious challenges facing children worldwide, according to a report by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. Some 417 million children live in poverty, nearly 250 million children and young people are out of school, and more than 60% of 10-year-olds are unable to read and understand a simple text. Meanwhile, 346 million young people aged 15 to 24 have no Internet access. One in five children lives in a conflict zone, nearly 50 million have been forcibly displaced and more than 213 million require humanitarian assistance.

France highlighted its existing efforts in support of these priorities. Together with UNICEF, it launched the Paris Principles and Guidelines in 2007 to protect children in armed conflicts and prevent their recruitment by armed forces and groups. Supported by 115 countries, the principles will be marked by an international conference in February 2027.

France supports access to quality education through its 2024-2028 International Strategy for Basic Education and the Global Partnership for Education. It has also co-chaired the School Meals Coalition since 2021, alongside Finland, Brazil and, most recently, Kenya. In partnership with the World Food Programme, the coalition brings together 113 member states and has provided meals to 466 million children since 2022.

Other priorities include protecting girls from violence and improving child health. France has supported Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, since the 2000s, contributing to efforts that have helped prevent 23 million child deaths worldwide. Its Muskoka Fund has also helped reduce infant mortality by 13% in West and Central Africa.

The declaration also addresses online safety. Under its 2026 G7 Presidency, France promoted a call for a safer digital space for minors, endorsed by G7 leaders. Its priorities include setting a minimum age for accessing digital platforms, a measure France has applied through a ban on access for children under 15, regulating conversational AI, strengthening the ban on child sexual abuse material and reporting AI-generated content. France has also supported the Children Online Protection Lab since 2022 to develop solutions to protect children online.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the European Commission had adopted the EU KIDS Act, a legislative proposal aimed at enhancing online safety for children across the Union.