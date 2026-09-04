France issues orange alert as heat wave hits 7 departments

The Pyrenees-Orientales department joined the five departments already under an orange alert - Ardeche, Aude, Drome, Gard and Herault - at 4 pm local time (1400GMT) Friday.

Maximum temperatures were expected to rise sharply Friday afternoon, particularly in the southwest and the Rhone Valley, reaching 35C (95F) to 38C (100.4F).

“Monthly heat records are again likely in some places,” the forecaster added.

Vaucluse will be placed under an orange heat wave alert from noon Saturday.

Overnight temperatures between Friday and Saturday are expected to range from 19C (66.2F) to 23C (73.4F) in Mediterranean regions.

The very high temperatures for the season are expected to persist at least through Sunday across the southern half of France, particularly in the southeast, while the northern half will remain less affected, with maximum temperatures below 35C (95F).

Earlier, it was reported that rising heat prompted West Michigan schools to shorten classes.