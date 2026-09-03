High temperatures reached the upper 80s Fahrenheit on Tuesday, with heat index values ranging from the upper 90s to around 100 degrees across West Michigan. Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday, with the hottest temperatures expected in the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for counties closest to the Indiana state line, where heat index values could exceed 100°F (about 38°C).

Grand Haven Area Public Schools announced a half-day dismissal for students at Duneside, K-8 buildings, and Central High School. Grand Haven High School will follow its regular early-release Wednesday schedule. Open Door Child Care will close at noon across all locations.

Union City Community Schools also announced a half-day schedule for Wednesday due to heat in several school buildings. Afternoon students attending centers will continue to receive bus transportation, as those buildings have air conditioning.

The district said activity leaders and coaches would contact families about possible changes to after-school practices and schedules.

Hudsonville Public Schools likewise announced a half-day schedule. The district said afternoon sports activities could be modified depending on the heat index, with further information to be provided by the athletic department.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain’s summer heat had claimed more than 5,000 lives.