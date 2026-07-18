France and England to face off in FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff

The bronze medal match will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which has a capacity of around 65,000 spectators.

For viewers in Kazakhstan, kick-off is scheduled for 2:00 am Astana time on July 19. In the United States, the match will begin at 5:00 pm local time on July 18.

The match will be broadcast live on Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels.

Earlier, it was reported that the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy would be carried to New York New Jersey Stadium in a Louis Vuitton trunk following the tournament’s final match on July 19.