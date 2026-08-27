Four renowned foreign scientists join Kazakhstan Academy of Sciences

Leading world-class scientists have been elected as foreign members of the Academy. The move aims to reinforce international scientific cooperation, integrate Kazakhstan's science into the global research landscape, and foster the exchange of cutting-edge knowledge and technologies.

The newly elected foreign members are:

Muzaffer Şeker (Türkiye) – PhD, Professor, President of the Turkish Academy of Sciences. A leading specialist in morphometric research, including studies of blood vessels, bones, neuroanatomy, and fetal anatomy.

Najat Mokhtar (Morocco) – PhD, Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). A prominent scientist in endocrinology, metabolic disorders, clinical nutrition, and the application of nuclear and isotopic technologies in medicine.

Kai-Fu Lee (China) – PhD, External Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan. A renowned expert in artificial intelligence, speech recognition, and computational linguistics.

Simon Griffiths (United Kingdom) – PhD, Group Leader at the John Innes Centre (JIC), specializing in wheat genetics and pre-breeding. A leading coordinator of UK genetic, genomic, and breeding research.

The decision marks an important step toward raising the international standing of Kazakhstan's science, expanding cooperation with leading global research centers, and advancing joint research initiatives.

The Academy intends to continue developing international scientific collaboration and strengthening the country's research capacity.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan is set to develop 440 AI agents for students.