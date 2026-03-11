Four rare birds spotted in Charyn National Park

The footage included several rare species: the great egret, ruddy shelduck, mallard, and northern pintail.

The great egret is a rare migratory bird that arrives in Kazakhstan in March and departs for warmer regions in October. A large bird with a long neck and snow-white plumage, it typically inhabits areas near rivers and lakes, feeding on fish and small aquatic organisms.

The ruddy shelduck is a waterfowl species from the duck family, distinguished by its unusual coloration: orange-brown plumage, a light-colored head and white wings with black flight feathers. It inhabits steppes and areas near water bodies and is often seen flying in large flocks.

The mallard is a widely distributed species of wild duck in Kazakhstan, known for its characteristic “quacking” call.

The northern pintail is an elegant duck with a long, pointed tail, most commonly found on open water bodies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the population of snow leopards jumped fourfold in the Ile-Alatau National Park.