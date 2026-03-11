EN
    Four rare birds spotted in Charyn National Park

    07:15, 11 March 2026

    A camera trap in Charyn National Park recorded four bird species, including rare individuals of the mallard and northern pintail, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: A screenshot from a video

    The footage included several rare species: the great egret, ruddy shelduck, mallard, and northern pintail.

    The great egret is a rare migratory bird that arrives in Kazakhstan in March and departs for warmer regions in October. A large bird with a long neck and snow-white plumage, it typically inhabits areas near rivers and lakes, feeding on fish and small aquatic organisms.

    The ruddy shelduck is a waterfowl species from the duck family, distinguished by its unusual coloration: orange-brown plumage, a light-colored head and white wings with black flight feathers. It inhabits steppes and areas near water bodies and is often seen flying in large flocks.

    The mallard is a widely distributed species of wild duck in Kazakhstan, known for its characteristic “quacking” call.

    The northern pintail is an elegant duck with a long, pointed tail, most commonly found on open water bodies.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the population of snow leopards jumped fourfold in the Ile-Alatau National Park.

