Four officials dismissed as Adilet party unveils 110 names for Qurultay

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the relevant decrees, relieving the officials of their government and diplomatic positions.

According to the press service of Akorda, Satybaldy Burshakov was relieved of his position as Kazakhstan’s ambassador to North Macedonia.

Darhan Akhmediyev was dismissed as Deputy Minister of Defense, while Altai Abai was relieved of his position as Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Yerbol Adayev was also dismissed as Head of the General Department of the Presidential Administration.

The dismissals came as the Adilet party revealed its list of 110 names for deputy positions in the country’s new unicameral Parliament, the Qurultay.

The Bureau of the Political Council of Kazakhstan’s Adilet party, chaired by Aibek Dadebay, held a meeting in Astana and approved a list of 110 individuals who have received parliamentary mandates in the country’s new unicameral parliament – the Qurultay.

The party’s parliamentary faction includes 37 women, or 33.6 percent, as well as 13 representatives of the younger generation, or 11.8 percent, and two people with disabilities, accounting for 1.8 percent of the faction.

Representatives of other ethnic groups make up 21 members, or 19 percent of the faction. The average age of the deputies is 46.7 years.

The new parliamentary lineup includes 13 former members of the National Qurultay. A total of 24 deputies have previous parliamentary experience, including 20 former Majilis deputies and four former Senate members.

In addition, 10 deputies are members of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, while four serve on the Council for Youth Policy under the President. Five are members of the National Commission on Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President.

Another 26 members of the faction have previously served as deputies of maslikhats, Kazakhstan’s local representative bodies.

The faction also includes specialists from a wide range of professional fields, including three environmental specialists, two representatives of the volunteer movement and four IT professionals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Central Election Commission had announced the distribution of parliamentary mandates following the August 23 elections.